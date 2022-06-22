Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.08 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.