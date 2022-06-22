Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,671 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

