Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

