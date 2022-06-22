Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,024 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,726. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

