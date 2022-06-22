Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 364 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

