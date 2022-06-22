Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,787 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

