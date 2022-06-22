Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 464 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $294.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.32. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

