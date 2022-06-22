Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

TMO opened at $511.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $482.97 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

