Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 619 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $587.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.47 and a 200-day moving average of $643.48. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $523.29 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

