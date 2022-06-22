Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 619 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
