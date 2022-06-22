Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

PRU stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

