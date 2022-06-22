Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.05. 10,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,344. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

