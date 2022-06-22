Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 15,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.