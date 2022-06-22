Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

