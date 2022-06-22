Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.