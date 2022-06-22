Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

