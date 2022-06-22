Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

