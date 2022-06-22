Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.