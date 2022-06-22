Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

NYSE:BLK opened at $614.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

