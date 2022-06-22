Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $494.71 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

