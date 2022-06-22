Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

