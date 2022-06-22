Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,081,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 247,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

