Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,264 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.