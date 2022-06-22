Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.