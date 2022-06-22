Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

