Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

LULU opened at $274.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

