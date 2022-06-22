Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 54.2% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 119.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.85.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

