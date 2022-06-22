Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.85.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.59. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

