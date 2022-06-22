Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.68. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.