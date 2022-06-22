Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,012,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

