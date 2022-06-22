Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $24.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,912.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,062. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,751.31.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

