Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.91. 29,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,861. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

