Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,861 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

