Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $494.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.78 and a 200 day moving average of $589.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

