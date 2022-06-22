Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.