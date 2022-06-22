Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.62. 23,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

