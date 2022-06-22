Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.96.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

