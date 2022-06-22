Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.96.

NYSE ROP opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.78 and a 200 day moving average of $449.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.