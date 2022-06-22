Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

