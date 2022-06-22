Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

