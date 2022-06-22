Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,885 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $321.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.41 and its 200 day moving average is $375.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.