Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 365,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,161,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

GS stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.69 and its 200 day moving average is $341.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.