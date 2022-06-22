Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

