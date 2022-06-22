Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

NYSE TT opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.