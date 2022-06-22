Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,041 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,126. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

