Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,079,000 after purchasing an additional 108,711 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

