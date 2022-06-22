Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

NYSE:ICE opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

