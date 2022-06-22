Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.