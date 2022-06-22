Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

