Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,264 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.